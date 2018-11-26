Adnoc Launches Taweelah Gas Compression Plant

Comprising of three compression trains, the new facility will utilise up to 450 million standard cubic feet per day of gas. The new plant is expected to support the nation’s increasing demand for energy and will also play a vital role for Adnoc’s 2030 smart growth strategy.

Abu Dhabi/UAE – The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has recently inaugurated its technologically advanced Taweelah Gas Compression Plant, which will ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to major Abu Dhabi industries.

The plant, located 50 kms north of Abu Dhabi city, will utilise up to 450 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. The gas will be delivered to the facility by Adnoc Gas Processing’s recently installed Maqta-Taweelah pipeline.

Among those attending the inauguration were H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Adnoc Group CEO; and Joe Kaeser, President and CEO of Siemens, the main contractor for the project. Other attendees included H.E. Ernst Peter Fischer, Germany’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates; Abu Dhabi Government officials; members of Adnoc and Siemens’ management teams; and Adnoc customers.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said: “The Taweelah Gas Compression Plant supports the nation’s increasing demand for energy and will play a critical role in the UAE’s drive towards economic diversification by supporting major industrial users. It effectively expands the national gas infrastructure for the efficient delivery of gas within the country.” The inauguration of the Taweelah Gas Compression Plant comes less than a month after Abu Dhabi’s Supreme Petroleum Council approved Adnoc’s new integrated gas strategy, which will enable the UAE to achieve gas self-sufficiency, with the aim of potentially transitioning to a net gas exporter.

The Taweelah Gas Compression Plant comprises three compression trains, each with a processing capacity of 225 mmscfd. At any one time, two of the compression trains will be operational, with the third on standby.

Completed under a compressed time schedule and adhering to the highest safety standards, the Taweelah Gas Compression Plant represents an important step in achieving the Adnoc Group’s 2030 smart growth strategy of maximising value from Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources.